Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 81.35 N/A -0.56 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.90 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.66 beta. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 391.20% at a $33.5 average target price. Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.25, with potential upside of 59.11%. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 78.9% respectively. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.