Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 78.01 N/A -0.56 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.57 beta. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 474.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.8. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 consensus target price and a 819.71% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.