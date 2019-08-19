Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 78.01 N/A -0.56 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and has 17.4 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $31.8, and a 474.01% upside potential. Competitively Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 103.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 46.3%. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.