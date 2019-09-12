Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|69.56
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 543.72%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
