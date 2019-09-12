Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.56 N/A -0.56 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 543.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.