Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 58.75 N/A -0.56 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.24 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, with potential upside of 545.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, which is potential 705.86% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 14% respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Comparatively, 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.