Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 81.35 N/A -0.56 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.40 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.66 and it happens to be 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Exelixis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, with potential upside of 391.20%. Competitively the consensus target price of Exelixis Inc. is $33.33, which is potential 58.87% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance while Exelixis Inc. has -1.73% weaker performance.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.