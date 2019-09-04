Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.73 N/A -0.56 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.09 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 561.12% at a $31.8 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 69.99% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.