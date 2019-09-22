Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 365.55%. DBV Technologies S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 47.99% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than DBV Technologies S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 46.27%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.