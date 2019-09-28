Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Since Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,621,343.32% -12.2% -11.8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126,196,808.51% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 414.40%. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 195.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.