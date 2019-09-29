Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,409,123.68% -12.2% -11.8% ChromaDex Corporation 967,678,698.33% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ChromaDex Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 414.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.