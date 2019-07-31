Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.05 N/A -0.56 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.72 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.66 beta. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 426.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.8. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus target price and a -8.27% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.