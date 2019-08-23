Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 78.43 N/A -0.56 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 135 107.23 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, bluebird bio Inc. has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, bluebird bio Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 470.92% upside potential and an average price target of $31.8. Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $158.25, with potential upside of 44.27%. The results provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats bluebird bio Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.