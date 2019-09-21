Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 365.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 67.7%. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.