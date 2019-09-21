Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|75.61
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
Liquidity
36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVROBIO Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 365.55%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 67.7%. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
