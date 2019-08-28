Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 77.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $31.8, and a 480.29% upside potential. Competitively Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 439.85%. Based on the data given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 66.4%. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.