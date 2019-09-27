Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,901,370.50% -12.2% -11.8% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,142,622,051.56% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.57. In other hand, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $25, and a 401.00% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 6.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.