Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.66 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.16 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.57 shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 384.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 21.4%. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.