Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Since Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 66.74 N/A -0.56 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 742.29 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 570.89% upside potential and an average target price of $31.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.