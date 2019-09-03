Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 77.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 510.36% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $31.8. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 26.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 83% respectively. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.