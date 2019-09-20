Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.91 N/A -0.56 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.81 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 2.57 and its 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.81 beta which makes it 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$25 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 369.92%. Competitively the average price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $44.2, which is potential 6.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.