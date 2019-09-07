Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

We are contrasting Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 66.74 N/A -0.56 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 34.32 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.57 beta means Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 157.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 570.89% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $31.8. Competitively the consensus price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $17.17, which is potential 476.17% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.