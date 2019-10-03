Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Shareholder Bvf Has Trimmed Holding by $322,168; Tdam Usa Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $313,807

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 3,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 50,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, up from 47,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.34. About 3.38M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 46,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 165,469 shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 675,617 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 725,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sg Americas Llc has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wedgewood Partners reported 272,032 shares. 11,464 were reported by Mariner Ltd. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 10,200 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Jnba Advisors reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 70,000 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Limited reported 18,567 shares stake. Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 0.02% or 3,067 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barton Invest Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 294,986 shares. Security Natl Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aqr Management Llc holds 1.70M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 381,784 shares. House Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 7,965 shares.

