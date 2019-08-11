Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Is At $4.81 Formed Wedge; Shorts at HASEKO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (HSKCF) Lowered By 43.29%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) formed wedge down with $4.47 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.81 share price. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has $101.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 79,435 shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15

HASEKO CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HSKCF) had a decrease of 43.29% in short interest. HSKCF’s SI was 341,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 43.29% from 601,300 shares previously. It closed at $10.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HASEKO Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, engineering, and real estate businesses in Japan. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Construction-related Business, Service-related Business, and Overseas-related Business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the planning, design, construction, sale, management, and refurbishment of condominiums.

Among 5 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 14.