Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $317,600; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Boosted Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Shares Rose

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.01M market cap company. The stock increased 9.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 40,077 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 116,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

