Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Holder Bvf Trimmed Stake by $322,168 as Share Value Declined; Kanawha Capital Management Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Boosted by $670,561 as Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 46,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 17,730 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 64,082 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 57,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $108.65. About 2.47M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21,930 shares to 11,830 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,666 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snyder Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 35,232 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 3.81 million shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments has invested 0.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cambridge has invested 0.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 0.9% or 76,851 shares in its portfolio. First Washington stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Colrain Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.84% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Massachusetts Finance Com Ma owns 56.55M shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B reported 30,656 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cls Invests Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,784 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 18,943 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 119,761 were reported by Grimes & Co.

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.