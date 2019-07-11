Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) EPS Estimated At $-0.24; Css Has Cut Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Holding By $10.27 Million

Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 41.18% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s analysts see 41.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 24,877 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has risen 18.09% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14

Among 4 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $59 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of GLMD in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GLMD) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company has market cap of $136.60 million. The firm is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $424.65M for 15.90 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Css Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New stake by 12,848 shares to 30,216 valued at $35.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 839,039 shares and now owns 840,039 shares. Iqiyi Inc (Put) was raised too.