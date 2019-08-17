Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparing side by side

Since Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 78.01 N/A -0.56 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 4.82 beta which makes it 382.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 474.01% and an $31.8 average target price. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 60.71% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 24.8% respectively. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.