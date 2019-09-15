Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Contrasting side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 73.64 N/A -0.56 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 18.69 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and VBI Vaccines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $26.67, and a 409.94% upside potential. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 563.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.