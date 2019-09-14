Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 76.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $26.67, while its potential upside is 409.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 40.67% respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.