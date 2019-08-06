Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Contrasting side by side

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 58.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.78 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.57 beta. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 550.31% and an $31.8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.