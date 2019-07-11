Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 79.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.66 and it happens to be 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 403.00% at a $33.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 12.5%. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.