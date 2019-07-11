Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|79.44
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
Risk & Volatility
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.66 and it happens to be 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 403.00% at a $33.5 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 12.5%. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
