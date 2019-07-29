Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Contrasting side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 110.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.1 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 422.17%. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -13.53%. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.