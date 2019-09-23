Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 365.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.