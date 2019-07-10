Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Contrasting side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 78.85 N/A -0.56 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 18.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.8. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $33.5, and a 406.81% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -43.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Oragenics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.