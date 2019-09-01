Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.57 beta indicates that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $31.8, and a 510.36% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Comparatively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.