Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immune Design Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immune Design Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immune Design Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 510.36% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus target price of $31.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 59.09% respectively. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Immune Design Corp. has 1.35% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immune Design Corp.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.