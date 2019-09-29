Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparing side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,828,714.19% -12.2% -11.8% Galapagos NV 22,601,863.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galapagos NV Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 414.40%. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus price target is $199, while its potential upside is 29.34%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.