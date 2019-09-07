Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparing side by side

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 66.74 N/A -0.56 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 16.28 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.57 beta indicates that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 570.89% and an $31.8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 83.3%. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.