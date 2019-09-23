Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.53 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.57 beta. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 365.55% and an $25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 133.59% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 84.7% respectively. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.