Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.89 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $31.8, and a 570.89% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $18, which is potential 27.75% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 70.9%. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.