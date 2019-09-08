Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparison side by side

Since Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.75 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.57 beta. Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta and it is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Compugen Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 570.89% at a $31.8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 24.3%. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Compugen Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.