Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 75.74 N/A -0.56 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 576.47 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Clearside Biomedical Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, with potential upside of 427.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 39.7%. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.