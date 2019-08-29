Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 77.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.57 shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 480.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 61.2% respectively. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.