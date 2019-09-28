Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Comparing side by side

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 3 0.04 7.58M -2.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,828,714.19% -12.2% -11.8% BioLineRx Ltd. 259,847,108.43% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 414.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than BioLineRx Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.