Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 59.76 N/A -0.56 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.57 beta indicates that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.98 beta which makes it 198.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 534.73% at a $31.8 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.