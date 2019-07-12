Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 77.30 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1685.84 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, with potential upside of 416.98%. Competitively the consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential -4.56% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 0.02%. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.