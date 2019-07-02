Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Comparing side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 84.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.52 N/A -2.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 373.83% at a $33.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -37.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.