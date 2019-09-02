Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.96 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.57 shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $31.8, while its potential upside is 510.36%. Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.33, with potential upside of 31.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.