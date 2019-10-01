Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 Allakos Inc. 85 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,932,521.09% -12.2% -11.8% Allakos Inc. 25,628,615.28% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 453.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 97.4%. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Allakos Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.