Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 510.36%. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 76.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.