Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 66.74 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 17.32 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.57 shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $31.8, and a 570.89% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 21.4%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.